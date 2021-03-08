20 Under 40: Brittany Young returns home, helps lead Chamber in new direction

Brittany Young. (Courtesy Photo)



They say you can’t go home again, but Brittany Young has completely flipped that saying on its head.

A lifelong resident of Moffat County and a graduate of Moffat County High School, Young left for college to attend Colorado Mesa University, unlikely to return home after graduation.

Instead, Young turned the tables and found her way back home, landing an internship with the Craig Chamber of Commerce in 2019 before then becoming the executive assistant and marketing coordinator in 2020, helping shape the direction of the chamber in recent years.

Along with her role in the chamber, Young has spread her wings in the community, dedicating her time to working with Bear River Young Life, The Network, and more in Moffat County.

If her trajectory since graduating from CMU shows the community anything, it shows that Young is a rising star — one who will play a pivotal part in the future outlook of the community.

What is on your playlist? While my playlist changes daily I enjoy listening to 2000s music, alternative rock and Christmas music all year round. Describe yourself in 3 words. Kind. Bright. Determined. Best book you have read? “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey and “How to be a Bawse” by Lilly Singh What’s your favorite go-to local dish? Chicken tenders from any local restaurant.

What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? When I think of home, Moffat County sticks out to me in many ways but most importantly would be my family. My family has been in Moffat County for over six generations now.

I have grown up hearing stories from my grandparents and great grandparents about what life was like when they were growing up. I think hearing these kinds of stories is what makes Moffat County feel like home to me.

I am looking forward to having grandchildren of my own that I can continue to pass down these stories and many more.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? Some of the things that I am most proud of when it comes to my personal and professional accomplishments would be graduating with my bachelor’s degree debt-free and the work, I have been doing with the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

Last August I was able to finish my bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in management from Colorado Mesa University. I am lucky to say that of the $1.6 trillion of student loan debt in the world right now, I did not contribute to it. I started at the Chamber as an intern in the summer of 2019 and I was offered my current position of executive assistant and marketing coordinator in January 2020.

In this position, I have helped the Chamber execute several projects, the most significant being our move to the Yampa Building. This building holds memories for so many people and I am glad that we were able to keep it open so many more memories can be made here. Being a part of something this incredible has truly been one of my biggest accomplishments.

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? I hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021 by continuing my goal that every month I do something that gets me out of my comfort zone. This has been something as simple as making a phone call or as extreme as jumping out of an airplane. But I believe that putting yourself into uncomfortable situations is the only way to make yourself grow.

Also, I hope to grow in 2021 by continuing my work with the Chamber. I truly feel that we work every day to make a difference in this community and I love being a part of that. Besides that, I have also recently been appointed as a board member of Moffat County Tourism Association. I am a big believer that tourism is going to be a huge contributor to our future as a county, with the unbeatable assets and unique offerings Moffat County has, it is important that we capitalize on that.

Lastly, I hope to grow as I continue to learn from my work with Bear River Young Life as a committee member.

What is the best business advice you have ever received? The best business advice I have ever received was from a professor that I had at Colorado Mesa University. Be a lifetime learner. While it is important to know the fundamentals of everything you do you must also remain open to new perspectives.

Things are also constantly changing especially when it comes to the younger generation and our use of technology. Being able to learn and adapt as these new ideas get thrown at you is a valuable skill not just in business, but in life.

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? The most important piece of advice I would give to someone 40 and under that is moving to Moffat County would be to get involved. Moffat County is ever-changing, especially with some of the challenges we will be facing within the next five years, so it is more important than ever that the younger generation be a part of these changes. Have your voice be heard as to what you would like to see the future of Moffat County hold. In a small community such as this, it is easy to find a way to get involved and have your voice heard.

