Obituary: Thomas Macomber

Thomas Macomber

March 24, 1952 – December 4, 2021

Thomas Owen Macomber was born March 24, 1952 in Soudan, Minnesota to June Louise and James Harold Macomber. Tom grew up in Tower, Minnesota and spent the summers on Lake Vermilion. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, hunting, trapping, snowmobiling, camping and exploring Northern Minnesota. He graduated from Tower Soudan High School in 1970. He went to the University of Minnesota Duluth and he also attended Marine boot camp in Quantico, Virginia. Tom started dating his wife Jeanne (Johnson) when she was 15. When he got back from boot camp Tom and Jeanne had been dating for 2 years and they were then married December 6, 1974.

Tom worked as a heavy equipment mechanic in the mining industry. He began his career in Northern Minnesota until being laid off led him to move his family out of the area he loved so much. He worked for Atlantic Richfield (ARCO) in Wright, Wyoming, a Caterpillar Dealership in Holtsville, New York, followed by Phelps Dodge (a copper mine) in Tyrone, New Mexico before working for Colowyo and settling in Craig, Colorado in 1990.

Tom absolutely loved being a mechanic, he was proud of being an expert on the LeTourneau and missed working as a mechanic after retiring. During his retirement he took up beekeeping, he closely followed the stock market, he continued making up his own jokes and he went on many road trips with Jeanne. They most recently took a trip out of the country to Belize.

Tom and Jeanne had 4 children Erica, Ryan, Nathan and Alyssa. He would often work the midnight shift and still drive to watch them play basketball games or run in cross country or track meets hours away. He was very supportive and so proud of his children.

He died of a brief and sudden blood infection on December 4, 2021 at the Medical Center of Aurora in Aurora, Colorado with family by his side. Our family is heartbroken to no longer have him here with us, but he believed in God and we know we will see him again someday.

Tom was preceded in death by his son Ryan Matthew, his sister Judith Ann (Lofquist), his brother James Robert, his mother June Louise (Johnson), his father James Harold, and his father-in-law William Sterling Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Jeanne Marie, his mother-in-law Jule (Jean) Esther Johnson of Gilbert, Minnesota, his brother William David Macomber of Tower, Minnesota, his children Erica (Jason) Love of Monument, Colorado, Nathan (Teal) of Grayling, Michigan and Alyssa (Steven) Smeal of Homestead, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren Ava Madelyn and Juliet Sophia Love, Cooper Daniel, Ely Belle and Easton Bow Macomber and Everly Charlotte Smeal as well as many relatives and friends.

At Tom’s request, he was cremated and no services were held.