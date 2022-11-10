Obituary: Shirley M. Stehle
June 13, 1927 – November 6, 2022
Shirley Mae (Wilson) Stehle passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Sandrock Ridge Care Center in Craig, CO. Services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Grant Mortuary in Craig and a lunch to follow at the Luttrell Barn. Private Interment at Stehle Cedar Mountain Cemetery. Shirley was born at Meeker, CO June 13, 1927 to Myrtle (Wick) Wilson and John H. Wilson. She was the oldest child in their family of eight (4 boys and 4 girls). She attended school at Marvine, CO until 4th grade; then the family moved to Craig where she attended High Mesa School and graduated from Craig High School. On June 1, 1945 she married Jack Stehle of Craig, CO. They made their home at the base of Cedar Mountain raising sheep and grain. Three children were born to this union; James, Jackie and John. Shirley was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children James (Linda) Stehle of Commerce City, CO; Jackie (Carl) Balleck of Craig and John (Barbara) Stehle of Sequim, WA. She has 9 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her brother Alvin (Roberta) Wilson of Clifton, CO as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, great-granddaughter Isabella Stehle and her siblings Marvin Wilson, Joyce Miller, Clara Mock, Dean Wilson, John Wilson and Kaye Hardesty.
