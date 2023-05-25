Obituary: Nicholas Veenstra, D.M.D.
– April 27, 2023
We are so sad to announce the passing of Nicholas Veenstra, D.M.D. of Jackson, Missouri. Nick passed away unexpectedly at the age of 48. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Rachel Veenstra and two children, Keegan and Jacob Veenstra.
Celebrations were held on May 6, 2023 with close family, neighbors, dental peers and friends. Thank you to all those that attended and helped. A donation page has been created by his dental peers to help his family, please view the link in the online version of this obituary (www.craigpress.com) or visit https://gofund.me/e0a20e36.
His parents are Jack and Debbra Veenstra, sibling Joshua Veenstra (Maegan Veenstra) of Craig, Colorado.
Dr. Veenstra was such a kind and compassionate person. He will be sorely missed. We love you.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.