Obituary: Nicholas Veenstra, D.M.D.

Nicholas Veenstra

Provided Photo

– April 27, 2023

We are so sad to announce the passing of Nicholas Veenstra, D.M.D. of Jackson, Missouri. Nick passed away unexpectedly at the age of 48. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Rachel Veenstra and two children, Keegan and Jacob Veenstra.

Celebrations were held on May 6, 2023 with close family, neighbors, dental peers and friends. Thank you to all those that attended and helped. A donation page has been created by his dental peers to help his family, please view the link in the online version of this obituary (www.craigpress.com) or visit https://gofund.me/e0a20e36 .

His parents are Jack and Debbra Veenstra, sibling Joshua Veenstra (Maegan Veenstra) of Craig, Colorado.

Dr. Veenstra was such a kind and compassionate person. He will be sorely missed. We love you.