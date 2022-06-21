Obituary: Naomi F. Parkes

Naomi F. Parkes

Provided Photo

October 9, 1931 – June 12, 2022

Naomi F. Parkes, 90, former Craig resident died June 12, 2022 in Sun Lakes, AZ. She married Thomas E. Parkes, November 28, 1948 in Meeker, and from that union two children were born. They ranched up Flag Creek out of Meeker, CO. In 1961 they purchased American Auto Parts store in Craig. In 1975 they bought and operated Four Seasons Auto Parts in Steamboat Springs selling that business in 1985 and retiring. They eventually moved to the Sun Lakes area permanently, where she passed away peacefully after a short illness.

She is survived by her two children, Thomas L. Parkes, Katherine L. Wynkoop, their spouses – JoAnne Parkes, Burkie Wynkoop, four grand children, and twelve great grandchildren.

Interment will be at Highland Cemetery, Meeker, CO with graveside services pending at this time.