Obituary: Mary Ann Harrington
February 13, 1929 – March 30, 2022
Mary Ann Harrington, a former resident of Craig CO, died peacefully in her sleep at the Wallbridge Wing of Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker CO on March 30, 2022. She was 93 years old. Mary Ann was born on February 13, 1929, in San Diego CA and spent her childhood through young adulthood there. She lived in Palm Springs, Seattle, and Arizona prior to settling in Craig CO with her husband Bob Harrington. Mary Ann had a passion for traveling and compassion for the people in her life. The sweet story telling of her travels and the kindhearted loving care of residents shined through at her position of night manager at Sunset Meadows Senior Living facility. A job she enjoyed in a city that she loved. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband Bob Harrington, her brother Frank Yturralde, her sisters Theresa Epplin and Josephine Yturralde. She is survived by her brother Anthony (Kathleen) Yturralde and her beloved nephew Ron Epplin, along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User