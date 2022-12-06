Obituary: James “Robbie” Artie Robinson

James "Robbie" Artie Robinson

Provided Photo

November 10, 1949 – November 16, 2022

James “Robbie” Artie Robinson was born November 10, 1949, in Emporia, KS, the son of Harvey James Robinson and Willa Mae (Grim) Robinson. He lived in Craig, CO for many years prior to moving to Roseburg, OR in 2021 where he made his home until his death on Wednesday November 16, 2022 at the age of seventy-three years.

Robbie was united in marriage to Laura Parker in 1972 in Ottawa, KS. They had two children. They later divorced. He was later united in marriage to Edna Earle September 23, 1998 upon the mountain top of Bakers Peak in Colorado. She survives of the home.

Robbie graduated from Pomona High School, Pomona, KS in 1969. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Army where he served during the Vietnam War as a combat engineer. In the early 80’s he worked as a recruiter for the Kansas Army National Guard. Robbie spent several years working in maintenance for several companies, including retiring from McDonalds in Craig, CO. But his love and passion was being in his workshop creating toys including beautiful dollhouses and detailed trucks, trains, really anything that had wheels. He also created numerous name plates and would personalize them with a little memento that he knew about the receiver. Until the end of his life he still requested to be in his workshop.

Robbie also served in Operation Desert Storm. He spent 28 years serving his country retiring from the Colorado National Guard as a Sergeant First Class. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4265 of Craig.

Other survivors include a daughter, Lolly Gardiner and her husband Dave, Boulder, CO, sons, Bob Huggard and his wife Krystal, Dennis, KS, Terry Earle and his wife Connie, Craig, CO, Johnnie Ballard and his wife Candace, Roseburg, OR. Several beautiful grandchildren Harper, Dalton, Dusty, Makenzie, Jr, Drew, Cara, Braxton and Brenna. A niece, April Coultis, Kansas City, KS and nephew, Jonathan Wester, Los Angeles, CA.

He was preceded in death by his father, HJ Robinson, his sister, Margaret Adele Pharris Wester, and a brother, Wilbur Jackson “Jack” Pharris.

A service of remembrance will be held on the summer solstice 2023 near Hans Peak at Steamboat Lake State Park.

Those who wish to remember Robbie in a special way may make gifts in his memory to VWR in Craig, 419 E Victory Way Craig, CO 81625 and/or Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, 450 Old del Rio Road, Roseburg, OR 97471. Condolences may be made to his wife, C/O Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, 693 NE Stephens St. Suite A Roseburg, OR 97470.