Obituary: Jack Moore
March 4, 1941 – February 18, 2023
Jack Wallace Moore was born March 4, 1941 and passed away February 18, 2023 in Ely, NV after a long illness. He was a graduate of Hayden High School, and had a successful career as a mining electrician. He is survived by his wife Darleen. He was preceded by his parents, Wallace and Helen, his brother Francis, and his son Jack Jr.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.