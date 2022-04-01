Obituary: Gary Lee Powell
February 12, 1943 – March 26, 2022
Gary Lee Powell, 79, died unexpectedly on Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, at his residence in Midland, Texas. Gary was born on February 12, 1943, in Saratoga, Wyoming, to William Morris and Evelyn Marie (Sundeen) Powell of Craig, Colorado. He grew up in Craig and graduated from Moffit County High School (Class of 1961).
After high school, Gary joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam with honor and distinction. He returned home to marry the daughter of Hubert and Mildred Mathers, Linda Sue (Mathers) Powell of Craig, Colorado. Gary later earned a Petroleum Engineering degree from the University of Wyoming. As a Petroleum Engineer, Gary and his family – after several moves throughout the years – settled in Midland, Texas, where he continued his career until his death.
In addition to his parents, Gary was proceeded in death by his brother James Morris Powell. Gary was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, daughter Jennifer Lee Powell, two sons, Brian Lee Powell, and Brett Lee Powell, five precious grandchildren and his brother, William Lloyd Powell. Private services will be held in Midland and the family appreciates your sympathy, kind words and thoughts and prayers.
Gary will be sorely missed.
