Birth: Irelyn Rose Meek-Lueck

Jeremy Lueck and Brandi Meek of Craig are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Irelyn Rose Meek-Lueck on February 13, 2020. Little Irelyn was 3 pounds, 1 ounce at birth and 17 inches long. She was born at University of Colorado Hospital at Anchutz where she will remain until she can come home. Irelyn will be welcomed home by her two brothers, Tucker and Carter. Irelyn is also welcomed by a brother Ryan of Fort Collins, grandparents Kevin and Neva Meek of Craig, Debra Lueck of Montrose, Paul Lueck of Seibert, Aunts and Uncles Sara and Seth Musgrave of Craig, Rebecca and Kenny Lewis of Craig, Kaci and Casey Meek-Martin of Castle Rock, Tracy and Chris Spencer of Craig as well as numerous cousins.