Weekend Roundup: 5 family-friendly activities in Craig
April 20, 2018
Support a good cause, enjoy some culture or just take in a ballgame the next few days in Craig.
Trees, please
Craig Parks and Recreation will host presentations at local elementary schools Friday and Monday about Arbor Day and the importance of trees. Each school will adopt a local park as part of the process — Sunset, Breeze Street Park; Sandrock, North Park; East, East Park; and Ridgeview, Woodbury Park.
Presentations take place at Sunset and Sandrock Friday and East and Ridgeview Monday and will be indoors if weather is poor.
When: 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday; 12:15 and 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.; Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.; East Elementary School, 600 Texas Ave.; Ridgeview Elementary School, 600 Westridge Road
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-826-2004
Saddle up for supper
Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding of Northwest Colorado hosts its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion.
The night will feature a meal and multiple auctions with proceeds supporting the organization's work providing therapy through equine activities.
When: Starts 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way
Cost: Admission $15 adults, $5 for kids 3 to 15, free to kids under 3
For more information: 970-701-9085 or freedomhooves.org
Dance delights
Craig studio Just Dance hosts its spring recital Saturday night at Moffat County High School. The show includes displays by Just Dance students in creative movement, kindergarten, solo, duet and senior levels.
Just Dance will also perform its rendition of "The Little Mermaid" in May.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Tickets $10 general admission, $15 VIP, $5 for ages 3 to 10
For more information: 970-629-2651 or tututix.com
Lovely luau
Love in the Name of Christ of the Yampa Valley hosts a luau fundraiser Sunday at Boys & Girls Club of Craig.
The event is open to families with food and multiple door prizes available, as well as rounds of bingo.
When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. Highway 40
Cost: Tickets $10 apiece in advance, $12 at the door; family of four or more $35 in advance, $37 at the door
For more information: 970-826-4400, 970-826-0234 or loveincpat@yahoo.com
Bulldog baseball
After multiple reschedules, Moffat County High School varsity baseball will host Delta Monday at the Craig Middle School field.
When: 4 p.m. Monday
Where: CMS field, 915 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-7036
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.
