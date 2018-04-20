Weekend Roundup: 5 family-friendly activities in Craig

Support a good cause, enjoy some culture or just take in a ballgame the next few days in Craig.

Trees, please

Craig Parks and Recreation will host presentations at local elementary schools Friday and Monday about Arbor Day and the importance of trees. Each school will adopt a local park as part of the process — Sunset, Breeze Street Park; Sandrock, North Park; East, East Park; and Ridgeview, Woodbury Park.

Presentations take place at Sunset and Sandrock Friday and East and Ridgeview Monday and will be indoors if weather is poor.

When: 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday; 12:15 and 1:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.; Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.; East Elementary School, 600 Texas Ave.; Ridgeview Elementary School, 600 Westridge Road

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-826-2004

Saddle up for supper

Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding of Northwest Colorado hosts its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion.

The night will feature a meal and multiple auctions with proceeds supporting the organization's work providing therapy through equine activities.

When: Starts 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Admission $15 adults, $5 for kids 3 to 15, free to kids under 3

For more information: 970-701-9085 or freedomhooves.org

Dance delights

Craig studio Just Dance hosts its spring recital Saturday night at Moffat County High School. The show includes displays by Just Dance students in creative movement, kindergarten, solo, duet and senior levels.

Just Dance will also perform its rendition of "The Little Mermaid" in May.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Tickets $10 general admission, $15 VIP, $5 for ages 3 to 10

For more information: 970-629-2651 or tututix.com

Lovely luau

Love in the Name of Christ of the Yampa Valley hosts a luau fundraiser Sunday at Boys & Girls Club of Craig.

The event is open to families with food and multiple door prizes available, as well as rounds of bingo.

When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. Highway 40

Cost: Tickets $10 apiece in advance, $12 at the door; family of four or more $35 in advance, $37 at the door

For more information: 970-826-4400, 970-826-0234 or loveincpat@yahoo.com

Bulldog baseball

After multiple reschedules, Moffat County High School varsity baseball will host Delta Monday at the Craig Middle School field.

When: 4 p.m. Monday

Where: CMS field, 915 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-7036

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.