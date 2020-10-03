‘We feel really good about our chances’: Pair of seniors happy to have Moffat County football back this fall, eye a state playoff run

Members of the Moffat County High School football team goes through recovery drills during a late afternoon practice on the Bulldog Proving Grounds in late September.

The clacking of pads and the sharp shrill of coaches whistles filled the air earlier this week on the Bulldog Proving Grounds as Moffat County football gears up for the start of an abbreviated regular season.

For seniors Joe Campagna and Corey Scranton, a chance to not only play football this fall after all that transpired, as well as a great shot at making the playoffs and competing for a possible state championship has returned a sense of excitement and anticipation to the buildup to the start of the abbreviated regular season Oct. 9 at Manitou Springs.

Prior to the news in mid-September that football would return this fall, Scranton and Campagna went out for the boys golf team at Moffat County High School, giving them something to compete in while waiting for football in the spring.

Once the news broke that Moffat County would play football this fall, the two seniors rejoiced.

“It was very different playing golf in the fall compared to football, honestly,” Scranton said. “But once we found out we were going to opt to play football in the fall we were just excited to get back to doing what we love. We were also happy we wouldn’t have to play football in the snow.”

With football in the fall, Moffat County finds itself in the 2A West League with Middle Park, Woodland Park, Elizabeth, Delta, and Englewood. Delta was the only other 2A Western Slope League team to opt to play football this fall with the Bulldogs, which forced the Bulldogs and Panthers to be realigned in a new league for the fall season.

The schedule lines up nicely for Moffat County. Travel will be tough at times, but that’s nothing new for the Bulldogs, who have had to travel all over the state in recent years for league matchups and state playoff games.

“It’s a very high level of excitement around this group,” Campagna said. “With the new teams, it will be very interesting. We’ve played in a really tough league in the past with teams like Rifle, Basalt and Aspen, but we’re more experienced now and excited for the start of the season against some new teams. We feel really good about our chances of having a successful season.”

“I think even without a change in the league this year, we would have had a lot of success this year because we’re much more skilled and have that experience as a group,” Scranton said. “…we’re just thankful to be able to play football this fall and be back together as a team.”

