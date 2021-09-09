Thursday Volleyball game canceled, new match scheduled for Friday

The Moffat County High School volleyball game against Rifle High School has been canceled this evening.

On Friday, the Bulldogs will take on West Grand High School at home, instead. Matches will be at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., starting with the junior varsity match. Moffat County has a 2-2 record for the season, with two wins against Gilpin County and Roaring Fork and two losses against Steamboat Springs and Little Snake River.

West Grand sits at a 5-1 record overall. The Mustangs have won matches against Summit, Calhan, Cedaredge, Peyton and Gilpin County, and they only have one loss against North Park High School.

Moffat County High School will continue to play into the weekend, with another home match against Basalt High School on Saturday. C-team will begin at 11 a.m. with junior varsity and varsity to follow at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.