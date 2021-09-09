Thursday Volleyball game canceled, new match scheduled for Friday
The Moffat County High School volleyball game against Rifle High School has been canceled this evening.
On Friday, the Bulldogs will take on West Grand High School at home, instead. Matches will be at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., starting with the junior varsity match. Moffat County has a 2-2 record for the season, with two wins against Gilpin County and Roaring Fork and two losses against Steamboat Springs and Little Snake River.
West Grand sits at a 5-1 record overall. The Mustangs have won matches against Summit, Calhan, Cedaredge, Peyton and Gilpin County, and they only have one loss against North Park High School.
Moffat County High School will continue to play into the weekend, with another home match against Basalt High School on Saturday. C-team will begin at 11 a.m. with junior varsity and varsity to follow at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Thursday Volleyball game canceled, new match scheduled for Friday
The Moffat County High School volleyball game against Rifle High School has been canceled this evening.