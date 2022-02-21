The postseason has begun for Moffat County High School basketball teams.

Moffat County High School girls basketball coach Eric Hamilton discusses strategy with players during a timeout. MCHS hoops teams each host a district round Tuesday night.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

MCHS will host a pair of games Tuesday night to tip off the 3A Western Slope League district tournament.

For the quarterfinal rounds of their respective brackets, Bulldog teams will bring in the Basalt Longhorns, with girls playing at 5 p.m. and boys at 7 p.m.

MoCo girls finished league play ranked second with a 13-6 overall record, 6-1 in WSL competition, though they are seeded third to face No. 6 Basalt, 7-12 and 1-6.

Bulldog boys completed league play ranked third at 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the conference, while the sixth-seed Longhorns men’s squad finished 7-12 with a 3-5 record in the league.

Winners of Tuesday’s games will move on to the Friday district semifinals in Grand Junction.