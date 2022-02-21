The postseason has begun for Moffat County High School basketball teams.
For the Craig Press
MCHS will host a pair of games Tuesday night to tip off the 3A Western Slope League district tournament.
For the quarterfinal rounds of their respective brackets, Bulldog teams will bring in the Basalt Longhorns, with girls playing at 5 p.m. and boys at 7 p.m.
MoCo girls finished league play ranked second with a 13-6 overall record, 6-1 in WSL competition, though they are seeded third to face No. 6 Basalt, 7-12 and 1-6.
Bulldog boys completed league play ranked third at 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the conference, while the sixth-seed Longhorns men’s squad finished 7-12 with a 3-5 record in the league.
Winners of Tuesday’s games will move on to the Friday district semifinals in Grand Junction.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The postseason has begun for Moffat County High School basketball teams.
MCHS will host a pair of games Tuesday night to tip off the 3A Western Slope League district tournament.