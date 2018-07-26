Summer sessions prep Moffat County boys basketball for coming season

Moffat County High School boys basketball is prepared for the winter to come.

The summertime off-season work by the Bulldog hoops squad included more than 50 games across all levels — 23 varsity, 24 junior varsity and 10 C-Team —in scrimmages and other scenarios.

About 30 of those games took place during the Colorado Mesa University team camp in late June with JV and C-Team each winning their brackets, while varsity finished as the runner-up, falling by only four points to Durango.

“Overall it was a great camp for all players with awesome effort and teamwork throughout the week,” said head coach Eric Hamilton. “This is a very tough four days, and our guys continued to battle and get better in every game.”

Despite some varsity players dealing with injuries, Hamilton said he’s excited to see where players will be able to go when official practices begin in late fall.

“We saw huge improvements over the summer in our team, and the play is very up-tempo with lots of teamwork,” he said. “Looking forward to being very competitive this year.”