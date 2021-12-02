Soroco girls wrestling doubles as Moffat County girls join team

Soroco High School freshman Larhae Whaley got pinned by Mountain Vista junior Rosalind Ramos-Cruz in the 100-pound semifinal at the CHSAA Girls Wrestling State Championships in Pueblo in March.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

OAK CREEK — Last year, the Soroco High School wrestling team made history as freshman Larhae Whaley finished fourth at the first Colorado High School Activities Association-sanctioned Girls Wrestling State Championships. She became the first Soroco girl to place at any state tournament, girls or boys.

This year, the team is not only retaining most of the athletes from last season, but nearly doubling thanks to a partnership with Moffat County. Four girls from the Moffat County High School travel to Soroco to practice at least once a week. They will officially wrestle in a maroon singlet for Soroco.

Between both schools, the Soroco girls team is eight women strong. While a few have never wrestled, head coach Jay Whaley still has high hopes for the team.

“Last year we had a lot of girls do it to and for a little school,” Jay said. “It’s kind of fun when you’re beating up Grand Junction and all these big schools with an itty bitty school.”

Larhae has the highest of expectations for herself as a sophomore.

“I want to be a state champion,” she said. “But also, place better than fourth, since that’s what I got last year. But really, stand at the top of the podium.”

Moffat County has a few girls who wrestled in middle school, so while rusty, they’re familiar with the sport and some of the skills necessary to succeed. Hannah Frink, a junior at Moffat County High School, comes from a line of wrestling talent. Frink helped get some other friends from Craig to wrestle in Soroco, and her father is helping coach the team. Her brother, Caleb Frink, also found success wrestling.

Frink said the first practice was a little awkward, but already, the Craig girls feel like part of the team.

“We were like, ‘Do we talk to them, do we not?’” Frink said. “But now we joke around at practice. It’s like a family I think.”

The team hosts a tournament for girls and boys teams Dec. 11. Soroco is also hosting an impromptu round robin tournament this weekend after the scheduled Middle Park tournament was canceled.

“It’s good just for the community,” Jay said. “We got little kids that’ll come and watch and get them excited.”