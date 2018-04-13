Sharpest shooters take honors for Craig Trap Club Polar Bear League

Craig Trap Club hosted its annual awards ceremony Sunday for its Polar Bear League, a winter shooting club that runs from January to March at the club west of Craig.

League organizers provided honors for shotgun shooters who proved their accuracy over the past few months, as well as hosting a final fun shoot.

All ages are welcome at the venue. For more details on the organization and its activities, visit https://www.facebook.com/CraigTrapClub/.

Adults

High Overall — Bob Brooks

AA — John Pitha

Recommended Stories For You

A — Rich King

B — Dick King

C — Mark McStay

D — Mason Updike

Ladies — Nancy McStay

Most Improved Shooter — Brandon Whitaker

Juniors

Overall Winner — Carlin King

Most Improved Shooter — Ethan Scott

20-yard line — Billy Nicholson

25 yard line — Ty Blackwell