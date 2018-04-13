Sharpest shooters take honors for Craig Trap Club Polar Bear League
April 13, 2018
Craig Trap Club hosted its annual awards ceremony Sunday for its Polar Bear League, a winter shooting club that runs from January to March at the club west of Craig.
League organizers provided honors for shotgun shooters who proved their accuracy over the past few months, as well as hosting a final fun shoot.
All ages are welcome at the venue. For more details on the organization and its activities, visit https://www.facebook.com/CraigTrapClub/.
Adults
High Overall — Bob Brooks
AA — John Pitha
A — Rich King
B — Dick King
C — Mark McStay
D — Mason Updike
Ladies — Nancy McStay
Most Improved Shooter — Brandon Whitaker
Juniors
Overall Winner — Carlin King
Most Improved Shooter — Ethan Scott
20-yard line — Billy Nicholson
25 yard line — Ty Blackwell
