Registration open as 51st Cottonwood Classic tees off June 22, 23, 24

Registration is open for Yampa Valley Golf Course's signature tournament, with the 51st Cottonwood Classic set for June 22 to 24.

The three-day tourney features 72 holes of golf on the Craig course, which celebrated its golden jubilee last summer.

Registration is $180 per player and covers greens fees, a Saturday dinner and tee prize. Payouts go to the net and gross winners of each flight, including championship and senior flights. Ages 55 or older can enter the senior flight for an extra $10.

Organizers also will host a Calcutta auction following Friday’s action.

A Thursday practice day is available for $20. Cart rental is $18 per day.

Players must have handicap information available as part of their registration.

Entries close June 18.

Special rates are available for out-of-town players at Clarion Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites and Best Western Plus Deer Park Hotel and Suites.

Entry forms are available at the course or on the YVGC website and can be mailed in with payment:

Yampa Valley Golf Course

PO Box 1110

Craig, CO 81626

For more information on registration for YVGC's summer events call 970-824-FORE (3673) or visit yampavalleygolf.com.