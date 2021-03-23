 Photos: Moffat County football hosts season-ending banquet | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Moffat County football hosts season-ending banquet

Prep Sports Prep-sports |

Max O'Neill
  

The Moffat County football team held its season-ending awards banquet Monday night at the Moffat County Fairgrounds pavilion, honoring its seniors, letter winners, and all-conference honorees in front of parents and staff.

Moffat County senior Corey Scranton poses with his Linebacker of the Year Trophy Monday night. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)
Moffat County underclassmen prepare to sing the Bulldog Creed Monday night to honor the outgoing seniors. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)
Moffat County’s Logan Hafey (left), Taran Teeter (center) and Joe Campagna (right) pose with their CHSAA All-State awards Monday night. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)

 

moneill@craigdailypress.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Prep Sports
See more