Moffat County hockey falls to Littleton in first round of state playoffs

Moffat County goaltender Jack Doane makes a save in the shootout of a game on March 1.



The Moffat County Bulldogs’ hockey team fell to the Midget Champion Littleton Hawks 4-0 in the first round of the Midget League Tournament March 11. The team went down 2-0 early in the first before goalie Jack Doane stood on his head and kept the game within two goals.

However, the Hawks wore down the Bulldogs with pressure as soon as they picked up the puck, with the Hawks able to toss out 18 skaters onto the ice, compared to the Bulldogs, who were only able to throw out 10 skaters in the game.

Bulldogs Head Coach John Doane said that the Hawks came out flying but that he was proud of the way that his son, Jack, shut them down after he settled in.

After the loss Doane was already looking towards the future as they are only losing two players, Jack Doane and Clay Durham, to graduation. He was also proud of the effort that his team displayed in this game and he called it a good learning experience.

“It was a good learning experience for them to see you can’t dangle or they will pick your pocket,” Doane said. “They came with wave after wave, and they took away our passing and shooting lanes.”

Doane was very complimentary of the Hawks speed and their ability to throw out four solid lines throughout the game.

