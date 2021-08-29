Bulldogs of the Week

Aron Jennings, 10th Grade, Golf





Aron shot an 82 with two birdies during the Eagle Valley Invite this week, tying for 18th place out of 83 athletes to lead the Moffat County squad. He started the season with a team-best 74 at the Montrose Invite, placing in the top three, in his return to Bulldog golf.

Diana Arellano, 11th Grade, Volleyball





Diana began her second season this week as the varsity team’s regular libero. She has been a reliable presence on the court in the specialty position, including this week’s season opener against Steamboat, and works hard consistently in practices.