Physicals available Wednesday for Moffat County High School athletes: Craig Sports Briefs for June 6, 2018

Moffat County High School students who plan on playing sports during the 2018-19 school year must have a physical examination in order to compete.

Memorial Regional Health Medical Clinic, 785 Yampa Ave., will offer physicals from 5 to 7 p.m. today and July 25 with the times blocked off specially for students.

The cost is $15 per athlete and will benefit Moffat County sports programs. Students are also able to make their own appointments if they prefer. For more information, call 970-824-7036.

Cops, Kids, Vets Fishing Day casts off June 6

The annual Cops, Kids and Vets Fishing Day takes place June 6 at the Moffat County Public Safety Center's Little Rascals Pond, 800 W. First St., offering fully stocked waters for children and families to fish for free.

The evening runs from 5 to 7 p.m., but participants are encouraged to arrive early for registration to get their line in the pond as soon as possible with an official cast-off at 5:30 for an hour of competition.

Kids can interact with Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol members as well as agents of Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Department of Wildlife who will provide additional poles if needed. Local veterans will also provide free food such as hamburgers, hot dogs and chips.

Awards will go toward the first fish caught, biggest fish and other accolades. Organizers have a multitude of prizes available, though they won't be surprised to see kids fishing with gear they won last year. Sheriff KC Hume said participants only need two things: a good attitude and their appetite.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for us to interact with those kids and show them how enjoyable outdoor activities like fishing are," he said. "It's an activity that they can enjoy not only as a kiddo but as they grow up into adult life as well."

For more information, call 970-824-4495 or visitfacebook.com/Moffat-County-Sheriffs-Office-778014692248184/.

Sheriff's Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament slated June 16

Golf for good at this year's Moffat County Sheriff's Office Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament on June 16. The tournament will open with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. at Yampa Valley Golf Course. Proceeds from the event will benefit the agency's scholarship fund for local high school seniors.

The tournament will be limited to the first 36 teams to sign up. Sign up forms can be picked up and submitted to the Yampa Valley Golf Course or the Public Safety Center. There will be net and gross payouts.

Sign-up fees are $65 per player or $260 for a four-person team. Each registration comes with a bucket of golf balls on the driving range, green fees and golf cart fees.

There will also be door prizes and a silent auction. Golfers and friends will have the opportunity to bid on a foursome match at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver, including a lesson from the Green Valley Ranch Golf Academy. For more information, visit yampavalleygolf.com.