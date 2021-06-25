 Photos: On track | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: On track

State runners, jumpers compete on first day of track and field state championships in Lakewood

Bree Meats takes the handoff from Lizzy LeWarne during the 4x800 relay at the state track meet Thursday.
Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press
Ian Hafey leaps a hurdle during the 110 hurdles during the state track meet Thursday.
Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press
Evan Atkin lands his long jump, taking seventh with a jump of 20 feet, 11 inches Thursday at the state track meet.
Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press
Emma Jones competes in the high jump Thursday at the state track meet.
Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press
Emaleigh Papierski takes the handoff from Sadie Smilanich in the 4x200 relay Thursday at the state track meet.
Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press
Logan Hafey takes the handoff from Taran Teeter during the 4x200 relay Thursday at the state track meet.
Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press
Bree Meats, Brook Wheeler, Teya Miller and Lizzy LeWarne placed 17th in the 4x800 relay at the state track meet Thursday.
Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

Sports
