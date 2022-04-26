 Photos: Moffat County on track | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Moffat County on track

Andy Bockelman
  

Moffat County’s Evan Atkin competes in the high jump Friday during the Coal Ridge Invitational in New Castle.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Mikah Vasquez accepts the baton from Emma Jones in the girls 4x200-meter relay on Friday.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Alex Musgrave and Kenny Frederickson run neck and neck in the 100-meter dash during the Coal Ridge Invite on Friday in New Castle.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Ruby Short compete in the triple jump Friday in New Castle.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Mena Tucker runs in 400-meter dash during the Coal Ridge Invitational on Friday in New Castle.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

