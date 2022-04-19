 Photos: Moffat County honors hoops players | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Moffat County honors hoops players

Andy Bockelman
  

Moffat County High School girls basketball varsity letter recipients hold up their certificates.
Andy Bockelman/For Craig Press
Moffat County basketball players Reese Weber, Emma Jones, Rylie Felten, Jacie Evenson and Halle Hamilton display their commemorative jerseys and photos from their senior season.
Andy Bockelman/For Craig Press
Moffat County boys basketball players Nick Crookston, Boden Reidhead, Ryan Peck, Logan Hafey, Johnny Lopez and Cort Murphy are recognized as Academic All-State honorees.
Andy Bockelman/For Craig Press
Moffat County High School's Logan Hafey, Jordan Carlson, Ryan Peck and Myles Simpson are honored as All-Conference selections during the boys basketball awards banquet.
Andy Bockelman/For Craig Press

Sports
