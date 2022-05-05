 Photos: Home is where the heart is | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Home is where the heart is

Andy Bockelman
  

Moffat County High School's Jessica Palacios high-fives with teammates during introductions before girls soccer’s game against Grand Valley on April 28 in Craig. The Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday to face Vail Mountain at home.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County High School's Maria Sanchez Silva takes control of a throw-in against Grand Valley.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County High School's Esmerelda Lopez fights for the ball in Moffat County territory against Grand Valley.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County High School's Lauralie Latham throws the ball back into play against Grand Valley.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County High School's Gracie Cox swoops in to get the ball away from Grand Valley.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County High School seniors Ashari Jackson, Maria Sanchez Silva and Karina Romero embrace as part of Senior Night against Grand Valley.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

