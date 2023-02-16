 Photos: Dribbling Dawgs and Bulldog Junior Cheer Camp | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Dribbling Dawgs and Bulldog Junior Cheer Camp

Andy Bockelman
  

The future athletes of Moffat County had a moment to shine in recent weeks. As part of halftime routines during Bulldog basketball games, elementary students took the court to show their own skills.

During halftime of the Saturday, Feb. 11, boys game against Delta, students with the Dribbling Dawgs showcased their ball-handling talents. On Valentine’s Day, the MoCo spirit squad led the Bulldog Junior Cheer Camp in chants, jumps and other pep activities.

