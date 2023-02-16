Photos: Dribbling Dawgs and Bulldog Junior Cheer Camp

-
The Moffat County spirit team lead students in a leap as part of the Bulldog Junior Cheer Camp on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Students wave their pom-poms as part of the Bulldog Junior Cheer Camp Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Students chant as part of the Bulldog Junior Cheer Camp Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Students chant as part of the Bulldog Junior Cheer Camp Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Students toss basketballs in the air during their halftime Dribbling Dawgs routine at Moffat County High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Students go under the leg during their halftime Dribbling Dawgs routine at Moffat County High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Students show their skills during their halftime Dribbling Dawgs routine at Moffat County High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Students perform passes during their halftime Dribbling Dawgs routine at Moffat County High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Students perform passes during their halftime Dribbling Dawgs routine at Moffat County High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Students go under the leg during their halftime Dribbling Dawgs routine at Moffat County High School on Feb. 11.
Students show their skills during their halftime Dribbling Dawgs routine at Moffat County High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Students show their skills during their halftime Dribbling Dawgs routine at Moffat County High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Students in the Bulldog Junior Cheer Camp come off the court after their halftime routine Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
The Moffat County spirit team waves pom-poms as part of the Bulldog Junior Cheer Camp Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
The Moffat County spirit team leads students as part of the Bulldog Junior Cheer Camp Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
The future athletes of Moffat County had a moment to shine in recent weeks. As part of halftime routines during Bulldog basketball games, elementary students took the court to show their own skills.
During halftime of the Saturday, Feb. 11, boys game against Delta, students with the Dribbling Dawgs showcased their ball-handling talents. On Valentine’s Day, the MoCo spirit squad led the Bulldog Junior Cheer Camp in chants, jumps and other pep activities.