 Photos: Bulldogs take to water | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Bulldogs take to water

Sports |

Andy Bockelman
  

Moffat County swinners Travis LeFevre, Stovin Briggs, Tyler Stone, Caedmon Anderson stand for a photo Friday in Glenwood Springs.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Travis LeFevre does the backstroke in the 200 medley relay at the Glenwood Springs Demon Invite on Friday.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Tyler Stone swims the breaststroke in the 200 medley relay Friday in Glenwood Springs.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Caedmon Anderson swims the 200 freestyle relay Friday in Glenwood Springs.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Stovin Briggs swims the start of the 400 freestyle relay Friday in Glenwood Springs.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

