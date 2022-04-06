 Photos: Bulldogs baseball splits Saturday doubleheader | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Bulldogs baseball splits Saturday doubleheader

Andy Bockelman
  

Moffat County's Casey Schulder keeps the Coal Ridge runner in check on first base. Moffat County faced Coal Ridge in two games Saturday. The Bulldogs fell 7-2 in the first contest before picking up a 9-6 win in the second game.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County High School's Easton Briggs looks to turn the double play after getting out the Coal Ridge runner on Saturday.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County High School's Derrick Squires swings away against Coal Ridge.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County High School's Daniel Running readies on the mound Saturday against Coal Ridge.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County's Easton Eckroth makes a break for first base after a passed ball.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

