Nick Colgate seeks to continue strong play as new head coach for Moffat County football

Moffat County coach Nick Colgate gets players fired up during pregame drills at a September 2022 game in Rawlins, Wyoming. Colgate was recently announced as the head of the Bulldogs football program.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

With many changes taking place across Moffat County School District heading into the 2023-24 school year, the athletic realm is no exception.

But the new head coach of MoCo football is hardly a novice with the the Bulldogs football program. Nick Colgate was recently announced as the new head of the MCHS football team, replacing outgoing coach Lance Scranton.

Scranton, who is taking a position in Baggs, Wyoming, had headed the team since 2020 and had worked in various capacities with MoCo football since starting with the school in 1998. He also supported Colgate moving up from an assistant’s role to head coach.

“Nick has a great young football mind and will bring some great ideas to the program,” Scranton said. “He began his coaching career with Kip (Hafey) and me, and we hope that he continues to do the things that we have tried to instill in young men to make them successful. Hard work, determination and an understanding that integrity is the sole predictor of legitimate success.”

Colgate has been a physical education teacher at Craig Middle School, a position in which he’ll start his fifth year this fall.

“I was lucky enough to have the support system with Lance and a lot of the players were pretty open to me coming in like that,” he said. “This senior class was actually my first class as a teacher, so I’m glad to have the opportunity to see them from eighth-grade year all the way up into their senior year. I’ve seen a lot of these kids grow up.”

Bulldog football players have been doing weight training among other off-season activities since the school year concluded, and this week will see many of them travel to Gunnison for a camp at Western Colorado University.

“Great turnout with our upperclassmen and quite a few freshmen showing up,” Colgate said. “The team’s pretty excited to get better, so that makes things easy on me. I think the way we’ve done the program the last few years has helped the kids take on the idea of wanting to do more.”

As one of the younger coaches with the Bulldogs, Colgate said he doesn’t think his age makes too much of a difference connecting with players, though his energy doesn’t hurt.

“I’m a little more hyperactive at practice, jumping around having fun,” Colgate said. “That part of me definitely helps.”

Colgate graduated from Chadron State College in 2018, as did his wife, Kayla, who also teaches at CMS.

He competed for the Chadron Eagles as a defensive back and special teams player. Among his best memories was facing off against a Division I team in Missouri in a stadium of 15,000.

“That was pretty cool seeing a big stage like that coming from just a little country town in Nebraska,” Colgate said.

He added that playing college ball also made it easier to step into a coaching or scouting role.

“That definitely helped me on the Xs and Os portion of coaching and become someone that wants to learn the game constantly,” Colgate said. “There never will be a time when I know everything, and being a college athlete forced me to learn new things and be open to doing my own investigation on an offense or a defense on a team.”

Colgate said the high school games with Moffat County have been quite different than those he grew up with learning the game in Nogales, Arizona.

“The weather really affects stuff here more with throwing the ball in 10-degree weather,” Colgate said. “That changes things with how the game’s played.”

As an assistant, Colgate oversaw some elements of Bulldog defense, but especially kickoff and punt teams. As a smaller school, it’s less common for players to only play offense, defense or special teams, and ultimately athletes are part of all three phases of the game.

“Special teams are definitely game-changing, either good or bad,” Colgate said. “We’re hoping we can build up kids who are able to fill a lot of roles.”

Colgate and his fellow coaches will likely benefit from having the same lineup of opponents as last year. Though every school will have some changes to its roster, it’s unlikely the shifts in play will be radically different.

“This two-year rotation helps us out a lot,” Colgate said. “Seeing Resurrection Christian the first game of the year, it’s someone we’re not really familiar with, but we played them last year. It’s super-helpful being able to gameplan.”

Colgate said he anticipates being the head coach will largely be about being the communicator for the team.

“It’s definitely more about being the face of the program and being the bridge between the community, not only our football team but also the school district,” he said. “Hopefully, that bridge can also be a way to get our kids out in the community with stuff. What we’ve seen is people really want to be part of Moffat County and be part of our school system.”

He added that football families will continue to be a crucial part of the program.

“I’ve gotten to know the parents pretty well already and been treated very well since I got to Moffat County,” Colgate said. “Parents here have been very supportive and ready to help and jump in and participate.”

2023 Moffat County football schedule

All dates subject to change

• Aug. 25, Resurrection Christian, Away

• Sept. 1, Steamboat Springs, Away

• Sept. 9, Bayfield, Home

• Sept. 15, Rawlins, Wyo., Home

• Sept. 25, Rifle, Away

• Oct. 6, Coal Ridge, Home

• Oct. 13, Basalt, Away

• Oct. 20, Aspen, Away

• Oct. 27, Grand Valley, Home