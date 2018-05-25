Moffat County’s Kasen Brennise staying tough following rodeo accident

The excitement of the high school rodeo state finals briefly turned to terror Friday afternoon at Moffat County Fairgrounds as one of Craig’s own cowboys suffered an accident in the arena.

Moffat County High School senior Kasen Brennise had to be transported to Memorial Regional Health after an incident in the tie down roping event in Round 1 of the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association state finals.

As Brennise began his run, the rope from the calf caught his left foot, yanking him backward off his horse, sending him hard to the ground.

Kasen’s mother, Sheila, shooting video on the sidelines, quickly leapt into the arena alongside husband Scott.

MRH professionals who were already on site entered the arena and loaded Kasen into the ambulance as rodeo announcers led the crowd in prayer.

Sheila later confirmed that her son was doing well despite significant but non-lethal injuries.

Kasen received a concussion from the fall as well as a blow to the jaw that did not break it but resulted in bruising and swelling.

He also sustained pulled tendons in his neck and has swelling in his throat in addition to injuries to his chest and ankle. Though there was no swelling or bleeding in the brain, an overnight hospital stay is needed to monitor the concussion.

As a result, Sheila said Kasen will not be competing in the rest of the state finals, though his participation in Saturday’s graduation ceremony is not yet certain.