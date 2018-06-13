Moffat County’s Elias Peroulis grapples greatly at All-State competition

A final match was a meaningful one for one Moffat County High School wrestler.

Recent MCHS graduate Elias Peroulis got the opportunity to represent the Bulldogs during the All-State Games hosted by Colorado High School Coaches Association June 5 to 9 at Alamosa’s Adams State University.

CHSCA offers competitions for outstanding athletes in football, volleyball, cross country, softball, spirit, basketball and wrestling, with several days of workouts and team-building before the big finale.

Peroulis — whose older brother Stelios competed in the organization’s All-State football game in 2016 — took a defeat by decision to Fowler’s Dahlton McGee, though he said the experience was amazing albeit bittersweet.

“Wrestling has been a part of life since I was little and it's crazy that's it's all over,” he said. “Wrestling has taught me so many essential things that I couldn't learn anywhere else. Overall being nominated to wrestle in the event made my last match so much more memorable because I got to have it there.”

Besides being part of two state-placing relay groups in track and field, Peroulis finished his senior year of wrestling fourth in 3A’s 182-pound weight class, as well as a regional champion leading up to that. MCHS Coach Dennis Fredrickson also provided him the Bulldog Team Leader Award and Heart of a Champion MVP.