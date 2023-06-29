Moffat County’s Easton Eckroth takes All-State baseball honors

Moffat County catcher Easton Eckroth throws the ball back during pre-game warmups. Eckroth was named CHSAA 3A All-State Honorable Mention for his senior season with the Bulldogs.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

With plenty of big hits and other crucial moments on the diamond, Moffat County’s Easton Eckroth finished up his high school baseball career with some notable distinctions.

Eckroth was recently named to the Colorado High School Activities Association’s 3A All-State list with an Honorable Mention.

Eckroth maintained a season batting average of .522 this spring, leading not only the Bulldogs but the entire 3A Western Slope League.

With 26 runs batted in, he crossed the plate 22 times and had 35 total hits that included 10 doubles and two home runs, as well as six stolen bases.

He was also the starting catcher for the team throughout the season and rarely missed an opportunity to make a play with 116 put-outs and only six errors.

He also pitched in a handful of games, gaining 23 strikeouts and a season earned run average of 6.72.

Eckroth even gained national recognition by high school sports site MaxPreps in April with a particularly good week that included going 10-for-10 in hitting, including a homer, to be named their top catcher in the country that week.

Eckroth was named All-Conference First Team in May alongside teammates Easton Briggs and Zaylan Kirby.

Head coach James Romansky noted that this year’s seniors, including Eckroth, truly took the initiative to lead the team.

“They’re one of the reasons why we had the successes we did this year from those guys coming out and working really hard and taking the young guys under their wings,” Romansky said.