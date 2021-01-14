Moffat County wrestlers kick off start of 2021 season at Tournament of Champions

Dylan Zimmerman (top) battles for control during the Tournament of Champions in Vernal Jan. 8. (Courtesy Photo)



While wrestling for the Moffat County Club Wrestling team, wrestlers from the varsity high school team went to Vernal, Utah for the weekend of Jan. 8 to compete in the famed Tournament of Champions. The event took place at the Uintah County Western Park in Vernal.

The team made it a successful trip, with three of the 11 wrestlers finishing in the top six. Anthony Duran finished fourth with a record of 2-2 in the 126-pound weight class for MoCo Club Wrestling, while Caden Call finished sixth with a record of 3-2 in the 132-pound weight class.

Pepper Rhyne finished second with a record of 3-1 in the 160-pound weight class, while Kaden Hixson finished fourth with a record of 2-2 in the 113-pound weight class, capping off a strong weekend for the club wrestling team.

Outside of those four wrestlers, the team also sent Noah Duran, Brody Wiser, Eli Fredrickson, Blake Juergens, Ryan Duzik, Michael Voloshin, Blake Hill, Billy Lawton and Keegan Herod to Vernal. Duran finished with a record of 0-2, Wiser finished with a record of 1-2, Frederickson joined Wiser in the 1-2 club, and Juergens came away with a 1-2 record as well.

Duzik changed the trend and finished .500 with a 2-2 record, while Voloshin went 1-2 as well. Hill and Lawton also claimed marks of 1-2, and Herod went 0-2. Other local wrestlers competing from Hayden included Kodi Ingols, Dylan Zimmerman, Kyler Campbell, Wyatt Murphy, Cody Hawn, Owen Miller, Sabyn Hager, Logan Silva, and Jake Lindly.

Zimmerman placed third in the 132-pound weight class and finished with a record of 3-1, while Miller came in second place with a record of 2-1 in the 106-pound weight class. Hager won the junior varsity 126-pound weight class and Lindly came in fourth in the 160-pound weight class. Hager finished the tournament with a 3-0 record, and Lindly finished at .500 with a 2-2 record

Over in Hayden, Kodi Ingols went 0-2, while Campbell also had a tough day on the mat, finishing at 0-2. Wyatt Murphy wrestled in the 145-pound weight class, concluding the day with a 1-2 record. In the 170-pound weight class, Hawn finished 0-2.

Although many of his wrestlers made the two-hour journey, Moffat County Bulldogs’ varsity head coach Tyler Seislove did not join them in Utah.

The team went separately from the high school as part of a club that Seislove made sure to express was not affiliated with Moffat County High School.

“There is a team club, a group of dads, who have the financial backing and they have been having practices on their own as a club with the kids while we weren’t able to have practice at the high school,” Seislove said. “So it is not high school affiliated, it wasn’t run by me, the high school coach.”

The fact that the team has been practicing outside of school is something Seislove thinks will give his team an advantage heading into the season.

“I think any work that they got in, independently in the last couple months, is going to help them coming into the season,” Seislove said. “There are kids out there that haven’t been able to practice, so any type of mat time our guys have gotten in has helped them get prepared, and come in ahead of the competition for the year.”

The work that his team has been putting in outside of school for the club — both at the tournament and in practice — is assuring Seislove that the rust will not be as great on his team as it could be.

“But like I said before all the work they’ve been putting in, independently so far has just helped them get ahead of the competition,” Seislove said.

moneill@craigdailypress.com