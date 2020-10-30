Moffat County wins Homecoming Game over Woodland Park, 27-23

Members of the Moffat County football team celebrate their 27-23 win over Woodland Park Friday night at home.

Andy Bockelman / For Craig Press

Considering last year’s Homecoming football game was a rather painful shutout, Moffat County High School athletes and coaches were primarily looking for a better experience this time.

And, once they cleared that low bar early, they wanted much more.

And they got it.

Friday night saw the Bulldogs move to 2-0 in the 2A West League with a neck-and-neck match against the Woodland Park Panthers, achieving a 27-23 victory in what was also the team’s first home event.

Thing didn’t start too smoothly for the Dogs in their initial drive, forced to punt quickly before gaining much ground. The Panthers meanwhile went to work quickly, and a deep pass to Woodland receiver Bryson Cox along the sidelines amounted to a 44-yard touchdown reception, complete with an extra point all before five minutes were off the clock.

It looked like the MoCo crew would have to boot it again, but the Bulldogs caught a break on 4th down and one yard to go at midfield when they gambled on the Panthers being impatient, rewarded with an offsides call that proved a big boon.

From there, carries by Ethan Hafey, Caleb Frink and Evan Atkin got the group closer and closer before a short jaunt by Hafey got the Dogs on the board and tied up at 7-7 after the kick by Chris Cox.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.