Moffat County volleyball steps out of West Grand tourney, plans to return to regular schedule

The Moffat County High School volleyball team celebrates a won point at Tuesday's opening match.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

Moffat County High School volleyball did not compete this past weekend in the West Grand tournament hosted in Kremmling due to COVID-19 protocols.

However, the Bulldogs expect to be back on home court as planned for this week’s Homecoming game against Rifle on Thursday evening, according to head coach Becca Sage.

MCHS volleyball currently stands at 2-2 with the previous week’s tourney hosted by Soroco giving them good numbers.

The Dogs’ lone loss was to Little Snake River of Baggs, Wyoming, who swept them in three sets, 25-23, 25-12 and 25-23.

However, the team took a pair of 3-1 wins over Gilpin County — 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, and 25-22 — and 3A Western Slope League opponent Roaring Fork, though the sets of 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 and 25-21 will not count toward conference play.

Across the three games, seniors Abbe Adams, Olivia Profumo, and Taytum Smercina, and junior Cayden King dominated in kills with 21 for Adams, 19 each for Profumo and King, and 13 by Smercina.

In service statistics, Smercina led in aces with seven while Adams and fellow senior Jacie Evenson each earned six.

At the net, Adams had 17 total blocks and King 11, while Evenson picked up 64 assists as the setter for the weekend.

MCHS volleyball’s games with Rifle begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with C-Team, JV and varsity in succession.