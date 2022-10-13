Moffat County volleyball continues to fight for wins with postseason play in mind

Moffat County's Alexis Jones and Caitlyn Adams play defense at the net while the Bulldogs face Middle Park on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Craig. The Bulldogs won the volleyball game 3-1.

Eli Pace/Craig Press

As Moffat County volleyball continues to work its way through the season schedule, a larger goal is still in focus.

The Bulldogs have gone into four sets their past three matches, taking one win and two defeats. Most recently, coaches, spectators and athletes paid tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month for Tuesday night’s Pink Game.

Pink wristbands and a sign were available in the MCHS lobby for people to remember those who have fought the disease. The players also wore pink jerseys, socks and hair ribbons for the varsity and JV games.

Basalt won the opening sets 25-17 and 25-20. Despite a 5-0 start to the third, the Dogs battled back to win 27-25. Still, the revelry didn’t last, and the fourth set went to Basalt 25-21.

“We were slow tonight, and we need to work on practicing hard and picking up our feet,” coach Becca Sage said. “If we’re going to make it to the playoffs, we’ve gotta bring in some hot feet.”

The loss to the 3A Western Slope League opponent stung, as did the 3-1 road defeat a week earlier against Roaring Fork. However, in between those games, Moffat County took a four-set victory at home on Saturday, Oct. 6, over Middle Park in non-league play.

After a 25-20 loss in the first set, the Bulldogs surged ahead with victories of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-15 against Middle Park.

The Middle Park game was a welcome return to the court for Makaela Simpson, who missed four games due to an ankle injury. An especially good performance at the service line didn’t hurt, either, as she came back off the bench.

“It’s all about serving to the spots where they’re not at and they can’t get to,” Simpson said.

The remainder of the schedule will see Moffat County face Caprock Academy in a rematch on Friday, Oct. 14, and play North Fork on Saturday, Oct. 15, — both away games — before the Bulldogs senior night on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with Coal Ridge and a season finale Oct. 25 in Rifle.

While they may not be high in the rankings, Moffat County is very much in the Class 3A postseason conversation at 9-6 overall.

“As long as we get our service nailed down, we’ll be set for playoffs,” Simpson said.