Moffat County track runs, jumps to more wins in Rifle

— The team placed seventh overall.

— The team placed sixth overall.

A boost to the lineup changed things around Friday as Moffat County High School track and field athletes competed in the Rifle Invitational.

After not fielding any relay groups the week before, MCHS girls picked up two first-place honors in the 4×100 and 4×200-meter relays.

The members of the Lady Bulldog basketball team’s wasted no time in asserting themselves in the return to the track, with Stephenie Swindler, Emaleigh Papierski, Jaidyn Steele and Quinn Pinnt setting the pace in the 4×100 at 54.83 seconds and Swindler, Josie Timmer, Papierski and Steele taking the 4×200 at 1:56.34.

Timmer also won the girls triple jump with a leap of 31 feet, 4.5 inches.

Overall, girls took seventh, while MCHS boys were sixth.

Bulldog boys faced tough competition in relays with Battle Mountain but still garnered second in the 4×200 and 4×400 — the former consisting of Miki Klimper, Grant Wade, Elias Peroulis and Victor Silva (1:36.36) and the latter Klimper, Carter Severson, Colin Jensen and Wade (3:40.02).

Recommended Stories For You

MCHS also fielded foursomes in the boys 4×100 and girls 800 sprint medley but got hit by disqualifications in both.

Swindler picked up silver in the long jump at a distance of 15′ 10″ with Brooke Gumber gaining points in eighth (14′ 2.5″) and Alayna Behrman sixth in the triple at 30′ 3".

Tiffany Hildebrandt was the lone thrower for Bulldog girls, a discus toss of 90′ 1″ sufficient for third, while Toryn Hume (39′ 5.75", 5th), Aaron Hernandez (39′ 0.5", 7th) and Jesse Earle — (37′ 10", 8th) all added points in the boys shot put.

Earle also made the scoreboard for the boys in discus, sixth at 117′ 5″.

Severson placed third in the boys 1,600 run (4:52.70), and in the 400 dash, Emaleigh Papierski led girls in fourth at 1:04.71, while Wade was sixth at 56.56 and AJ Barber seventh at 56.97 for the boys.

Wind conditions proved troublesome for sprinters throughout the day, though Peroulis and Silva were still able to take fourth and fifth in the boys 200 dash at 24.80 and 24.90.

MCHS track and field athletes will have a lengthy hiatus during Spring Break and will return for a junior varsity meet March 30 in Meeker with varsity going to March 31’s Mickey Dunn Invitational in Grand Junction.