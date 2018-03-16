Moffat County track runs, jumps to more wins in Rifle
March 16, 2018
Boys
Athlete — Time/Distance; Place
100-meter dash
Victor Silva — 12.40, 9
Cale Scranton — 13.34, 23
Eduardo Salazar — 14.10, 48
110-meter hurdles
Jared Atkin — 19.91, 12
200-meter dash
Elias Peroulis — 24.80, 4
Victor Silva — 24.90, 5
AJ Barber — 26.03, 15
400-meter dash
Grant Wade — 56.56, 6
AJ Barber — 56.97, 7
Isaac Trevenen — 58.45, 13
800-meter run
Cale Scranton — 2:30.03, 22
Wilson Eike — 2:31.18, 23
Juan Loya — 2:35.41, 26
1,600-meter run
Carter Severson — 4:52.70, 3
Wilson Eike — 5:40.06, 28
4×200-meter relay
Miki Klimper/Grant Wade/Elias Peroulis/Victor Silva — 1:36.36, 2
4×400-meter relay
Miki Klimper/Carter Severson/Colin Jensen/Grant Wade — 3:40.02, 2
Discus
Jesse Earle — 117′ 5″, 6
Zane Shipman — 111′ 7″, 9
Carlin King — 97′ 8″, 21
Shot Put
Toryn Hume — 39′ 5.75”, 5
Aaron Hernandez — 39′ 0.5”, 7
Jesse Earle — 37′ 10”, 8
High Jump
Josh Townsend — 5′ 4”, 9
Colby Beaver — 5′ 4”, 9
Colin Jensen — 5′ 2”, 16
Long Jump
Eduardo Salazar — 18′ 1.75”, 15
Blake Juergens — 14′ 0.25”, 48
Triple Jump
Colby Beaver — 34′ 6”, 10
Blake Juergens — 28′ 7.5”, 28
— The team placed sixth overall.
Girls
100-meter dash
Quinn Pinnt — 14.79, 13
Jaidyn Steele — 15.49, 21
200-meter dash
Brooke Gumber — 31.18, 19
Eliana Mack — 31.20, 20
400-meter dash
Emaleigh Papierski — 1:04.71, 4
Abby Bohne — 1:08.40, 12
Alayna Behrman — 1:10.72, 15
800-meter run
Stephenie Swindler — 2:42.28, 10
Kelsey McDiffett — 2:42.30, 11
Liberty Hippely — 2:52.18, 19
1,600-meter run
Kelsey McDiffett — 6:00.68, 12
Liberty Hippely — 6:13.18, 16
Tate Severson — 7:01.61, 30
4×100-meter relay
Stephenie Swindler/Emaleigh Papierski/Jaidyn Steele/Quinn Pinnt — 54.83, 1
4×200-meter relay
Stephenie Swindler/Josie Timmer/Emaleigh Papierski/Jaidyn Steele — 1:56.34, 1
Discus
Tiffany Hildebrandt — 90′ 1”, 3
Shot put
Tiffany Hildebrandt — 26′ 10.75″, 12
High Jump
Brooke Gumber — 4′ 4”, 9
Hannah Vasquez — 4′ 2”, 18
Long Jump
Stephenie Swindler — 15′ 10”, 2
Brooke Gumber — 14′ 2.5”, 8
Triple Jump
Josie Timmer — 31′ 4.5″, 1
Alayna Behrman — 30′ 3”, 6
Eliana Mack — 27′ 2”, 12
— The team placed seventh overall.
A boost to the lineup changed things around Friday as Moffat County High School track and field athletes competed in the Rifle Invitational.
After not fielding any relay groups the week before, MCHS girls picked up two first-place honors in the 4×100 and 4×200-meter relays.
The members of the Lady Bulldog basketball team’s wasted no time in asserting themselves in the return to the track, with Stephenie Swindler, Emaleigh Papierski, Jaidyn Steele and Quinn Pinnt setting the pace in the 4×100 at 54.83 seconds and Swindler, Josie Timmer, Papierski and Steele taking the 4×200 at 1:56.34.
Timmer also won the girls triple jump with a leap of 31 feet, 4.5 inches.
Overall, girls took seventh, while MCHS boys were sixth.
Bulldog boys faced tough competition in relays with Battle Mountain but still garnered second in the 4×200 and 4×400 — the former consisting of Miki Klimper, Grant Wade, Elias Peroulis and Victor Silva (1:36.36) and the latter Klimper, Carter Severson, Colin Jensen and Wade (3:40.02).
MCHS also fielded foursomes in the boys 4×100 and girls 800 sprint medley but got hit by disqualifications in both.
Swindler picked up silver in the long jump at a distance of 15′ 10″ with Brooke Gumber gaining points in eighth (14′ 2.5″) and Alayna Behrman sixth in the triple at 30′ 3".
Tiffany Hildebrandt was the lone thrower for Bulldog girls, a discus toss of 90′ 1″ sufficient for third, while Toryn Hume (39′ 5.75", 5th), Aaron Hernandez (39′ 0.5", 7th) and Jesse Earle — (37′ 10", 8th) all added points in the boys shot put.
Earle also made the scoreboard for the boys in discus, sixth at 117′ 5″.
Severson placed third in the boys 1,600 run (4:52.70), and in the 400 dash, Emaleigh Papierski led girls in fourth at 1:04.71, while Wade was sixth at 56.56 and AJ Barber seventh at 56.97 for the boys.
Wind conditions proved troublesome for sprinters throughout the day, though Peroulis and Silva were still able to take fourth and fifth in the boys 200 dash at 24.80 and 24.90.
MCHS track and field athletes will have a lengthy hiatus during Spring Break and will return for a junior varsity meet March 30 in Meeker with varsity going to March 31’s Mickey Dunn Invitational in Grand Junction.
