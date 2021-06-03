Moffat County track reigns supreme at shared meet with Hayden

With a new locale to break in roughly 20 miles away from their own usual practice site, Moffat County High School track and field athletes came to compete in what was essentially a home meet.

The inaugural Tiger/Bulldog Invitational at Hayden Valley Schools’ new track facilities was a victorious Wednesday for the latter of the two co-hosting teams, as MCHS won both the boys and girls team titles with multiple first-place results and plenty more points across the day in nearly every event.

Boys in blue

Bulldog boys narrowly ended the day in the top spot with 152 points to runner-up Steamboat Springs’ 151, with three wins.

Carter Behrman takes the handoff from Boden Reidhead in the 4x800 relay Wednesday at the Tiger/Bulldog Invitatonal Wednesday in Hayden.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

In the track lanes, wins went to Logan Hafey in the 300-meter hurdles at 40.67 seconds — his third straight week winning the event — and the 4×100 relay group of Cody Boswell, Nathan Robinson, Aron Aguilar and Carlos Silva at 49.75.

As for the field events, a few hundred feet away on the campus, Corey Scranton got the gold and hit a new personal record in the discus throw at 134 feet, 1 inch, nearly 10 feet further than his winning throw the past week at the Phil Wertman Invite in Grand Junction.

In the same event, Ian Hafey also reached a new best with a toss of 109 feet, 9 inches, to place third, stepping into the throwing ring moments after running the 110 hurdles.

“My legs get really tired, and I’ve got to even it out,” he said. “Doing both of them helps a lot, going back and forth like this.”

Ian, the younger of the two Hafeys, was also right behind his older brother in both the 110 hurdles — third to Logan’s second — and the 300, taking third while teammate Evan Atkin was second.

While Logan set a 11.27 PR with a second-place finish in the 100 dash, Evan — who has dominated the schedule in the long jump in past weeks — took on a new challenge in the high jump and reached a height of 6 feet, 3 inches, to prove his versatility, earning the silver behind the 6-6 leap of DeBeque’s Wesley Ryan.

The No. 2 placement also went to the boys 4×400 relay team of Carter Behrman, Trace Frederickson, Boden Reidhead, and Ian Trevenen, the same assortment of which also earned third in the 4×800 at the start of the day.

Rounding out the collection of top three honors among the boys were also Johnny Lopez in the long jump, Scranton in the shot put, and the 4×200 lineup of Boswell, Robinson, Evan Beaver, and Jimi Jimenez.

Besides being in the mix of 100 dash runners, Boswell led off both the 4×1 and 4×2 relays, both of which consisted of younger track athletes. Now a sophomore, he last was able to compete in track in middle school in spring 2019, thanks to 2020’s total season cancelation.

“I like having good competition, because in middle school, not everybody wants to work hard, but in high school they’re working at it,” he said.

You go, girls

MoCo girls were in just as good form as boys, likewise edging out Steamboat with 139 points, with wins in five events.

Emma Jones again won the high jump (4-11), while Halle Hamilton reached a new best in the 400 dash at 58.64 in front of the pack.

The rest of the first-place finishes came in relays, beginning with Quincy Lowe, Avery Atkin, Evi Dietrich and Emilie Schnirich in the 800 sprint medley, the group proudly noting their winning 2:05.87 in the first official race on the new Hayden track.

Avery noted that she and her teammates have been keeping close tabs on their numbers to see where they’re making improvements, whether as a group or individually.

“Every time I get a PR, it’s a really good feeling,” she said.

The Bulldogs wound up taking the first two races on the Tiger track, with Teya Miller, Lizzy LeWarne, Brook Wheeler and Bree Meats up next in the 4×800, beating runner-up North Park by nearly a full 30 seconds at 11:21.59.

The last girls event of the day was also a victory, as Cayden King, Miller, LeWarne and Alexis Jones won the 4×400 at 4:21.15.

For King, the final relay followed up stints in the long jump and triple jump, the sand pits for which were side by side as opposed to opposite ends of the field on the MCHS field.

The experience of having another jumper right next to her was a little distracting, King noted, though the conditions of nearby Breeze Basin were a bigger concern.

“Having the wind blow in your face, that means if you get farther, it’ll still qualify, but if it’s going with you, it’s no good,” King said. “Just getting your foot in the right spot and keeping your speed up is important.”

Taking home the silver from the Hayden meet for the Moffat County girls was Emaleigh Papierski in the 200 dash, while the bronze went to Hamilton in both the 100 dash and the 800 run; Emma Jones in the 400; and the respective 4×100 and 4×200 teams of Alexis Jones, Sadie Smilanich, Lowe, and Antonia Vasquez, and Lowe, Avery Atkin, Dietrich and Schnirich,

Points round-up

While the 10-point award for wins in events helped drive up their scores, MCHS benefited greatly throughout the day from smaller point increments, including the following:

Fourth place: Chris Sanderson, boys shot put; Sadie Smilanich, girls 200 dash; Joslyn Bacon, girls 1,600 run; Bree Meats, 800 run

Fifth place: Evan Atkin, boys 100 dash; Ian Trevenen, boys high jump; Hudson Jones, boys triple jump; Emma Jones, girls 200 dash; Emilia Tucker, girls 300 hurdles; Emaleigh Papierski, girls 400 dash; Brook Wheeler, girls 800 run; Avery Atkin, girls high jump

Sixth place: Taran Teeter, boys 200 dash; Evan Beaver, boys high jump; Johnny Lopez, boys triple jump; Chris Sanderson, boys discus; Avery Atkin, girls 100 hurdles; Sadie Smilanich, girls triple jump; Billie Frederickson, girls shot put

Seventh place: Forrest Siminoe, boys 800 run and 1,600 run; Hudson Jones, boys high jump; Isaac Vallem, boys discus and shot put; Alexis Jones, girls high jump; Cayden King, girls triple jump

Eighth place: Kadin Hume, boys 800 run and 1,600 run; Emilia Tucker, girls 100 hurdles; Cayden King, girls long jump; Billie Frederickson, girls discus

The successful midweek meet close to home comes at a crux between the remainder of the season and recent large-scale gatherings like May 21’s Coal Ridge Invite and the past week’s Phil Wertman, hosted by Fruita Monument.

At Coal Ridge, MCHS teams each placed second and won the girls 4×400 (Emma Jones, Smilanich, Alexis Jones, Hamilton), and for the boys, the 100 dash (Caleb Frink), 300 hurdles (Logan Hafey), and long jump (Evan Atkin).

During the Wertman meet, the girls took the 200 dash (Hamilton), the 4×400 (Emma Jones, Smilanich, Papierski, Hamilton) and the 4×800 (Emma Jones, Miller, Meats, Hamilton), while boys won the 300 hurdles, long jump and discus.

With the 3A Western Slope League Meet coming up next week, Bulldogs will first compete this Saturday in the Steamboat Invite.