Moffat County to play football this fall following CHSAA, state announcement

Moffat County High School's Ethan Hafey gains some yardage against Battle Mountain.

Andy Bockelman

There will be Moffat County high school football this fall.

The decision to play in the fall was made late Friday night, according to head coach Lance Scranton. That decision comes a few short days after Governor Jared Polis announced new guidelines for organized sports on Wednesday, leading to a meeting of Colorado High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors.

In that meeting Wednesday night, CHSAA’s Board of Directors voted to allow schools the opportunity to play fall sports such as football, field hockey and sideline cheer, beginning later this month. The decision to play football in the fall was left up to each district whether to participate in Season A, the usual fall season, or Season C, the new season designated to fall sports that were not approved for Season A.

Moffat County has made the decision to play this fall and will start football practice on Thursday, Sept. 24, according to Scranton.

The Bulldogs’ schedule is unknown at this time, but full details should be released Monday or Tuesday, Scranton said.

The new guidelines in the variance for football will allow up to 50 players per sideline, excluding coaches, referees or umpires, on the field at a time. The guidelines also requests that teams keep players in cohorts, ideally the same ones they maintain at school, to minimize the number of new contacts. For field hockey, the variance allows for 25 people per sideline, per game.

Everyone, including players and coaches must wear a mask when not actively playing, and must remain six feet apart from non-household members while on the sidelines, according to the guidelines.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

