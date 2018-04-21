Moffat County swimmers reach state times in 4 events at Jeffco Invite
The Moffat County High School boys swim team entered the water of Arvada’s Meyers Pool Friday with two state qualifications. By the end of the day, that number had tripled.
MCHS hit four state times during the two-day Jefferson County Invitational, qualifying in three individual races and one relay.
The 200-yard freestyle relay group of Jacob Briggs, David Prescott, Nathan Cooper and Steamboat Springs’ Brooks Birkinbine had their best results this season, the second MCHS relay to make the mark for May’s 4A CHSAA State Championships. The 200 medley team of Briggs, Birkinbine, Cooper and Cody Evaristo assured their spot at state in March at the Montrose Invite.
Briggs also made it in the 50 free, the second consecutive year for him to hit a state time in the short race, swimming at last season’s state meet in the 50 and 100.
This marks the fifth total state time for Birkinbine, who made the cut in the 200 free in Montrose. While at Jeffco, he went the distance to qualify in the 500 free and also earned his state slot in the 100 breaststroke.
Craig Press will have full results from the Jeffco Invitational.
