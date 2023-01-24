Moffat County swimmers enjoy wins at Summit

Moffat County swimmer Jayden Hill swims the backstroke during a 2021 meet. Hill led the Bulldogs’ fifth-place medley team and hit a new personal best in the 100 free at an invitational on Saturday in Breckenridge.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

As Moffat County girls swimming edges closer to the final weeks of its season, coach Melany Neton is feeling all the more assured the team keeps getting stronger at every level.

Despite being the smallest team in attendance, Bulldog swimmers came away with wins in two races at the January Summit Invite Saturday, Jan. 21, in Breckenridge. Zoe Anfang won the 100-yard backstroke, and Evie Gruben won the 200 freestyle. Both swimmers are freshmen from Steamboat Springs.

Anfang hit a time of 1 minute, 10.97 seconds, which was among her best as she came within one second of the 1:10 needed for state qualification. Gruben’s 200 time of 2:19.01 was her fastest so far, as she also looks to make the state cut.

After a weekend in which athletes achieved state-worthy relay times, coach Neton was more focused on some of the solo races for those swimmers.

To that end, Anfang placed fifth and in the 50 free (28.29), and junior Megan Neton was 10th in the 100 free (1:12.8), though revisiting the 200 medley relay showed who was waiting in the wings, as coach Neton had to shuffle up the relay group with Anna Richman sick and unable to attend the meet.

“I am proud of Jayden Hill,” the coach said. “She stepped up and swam some new events. She did a great job filling in for Anna.”

Hill led off the fifth-place medley team with the backstroke before Anfang, Megan Neton and Gruben took over. Hill also hit a new personal best in the 100 free (1:23.02) and placed 15th.

This weekend will see Moffat County in its last regular season meets before the conference championships. With multiple state qualifiers already, coach Neton is aiming for at least one more race, preferably one that expands the group.

“We are going to try and get a state time in the 400 free relay, so we have all three of the relay events at state,” she said.