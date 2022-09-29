Moffat County soccer keeps battling amid fierce foes

Moffat County junior Zeke Alcantar moves in for a slide tackle against Rifle. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
The past weeks have been trying for Moffat County boys soccer, but the Bulldogs have soldiered on as ever.
The team is 1-7-1 at this point with about a month remaining in the season.
Following a 3-3 draw on the road Sept. 16 against Caprock Academy — a team they beat 5-0 back in August — the Dogs fell 8-1 the next day in Gunnison.
Moffat County soccer players gather for a team cheer at halftime of their game with Coal Ridge. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County junior Brayan Tarango aims a pass to teammates during a game with Coal Ridge. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County cheerleader Carrie Brown gets loud while supporting the boys soccer team against Coal Ridge. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
The Bulldog bench looks on during a Moffat County soccer game against Rifle. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
At home on Sept. 22, MoCo took on the top 10-ranked Coal Ridge Titans, a game that narrowly ended by mercy rule, but came with the upside of a Bulldog goal by junior Cris Calderon late in the match, with the rebound off the Coal Ridge keeper after a free kick.
“I just looked for it, and I was in the right place,” Calderon said.
The team hosted Rifle Saturday with a 10-0 defeat and will next bring in Vail Mountain this Thursday as part of Homecoming Week.
While it’s been an uphill battle, Calderon said coach Diego Quezada and the rest of the team are keeping a positive attitude.
“Most of us are really tired, but we’re slowly building up to a team,” he said.
