Moffat County soccer battles with Central Warriors

The home game continues to be a battleground for Moffat County High School girls soccer, but each hardship only makes them stronger.

MCHS lost 5-0 Tuesday against Grand Junction’s Central Warriors in their third consecutive home match.

The Lady Bulldog defense remained aggressive, much like previous games, but the persistence of the Warriors put it at 4-0 at halftime.

Again, Moffat County showed its strength with a more defiant second half, allowing only one goal as Central’s Kaitlyn Mulholland charged the box.

“We kind of fell apart in the first half, but we came off, had a nice conversation and got everyone where they needed to be, playing their positions better,” coach Rusty Cox said. “Whole different half.”

Mulholland also scored on Bulldog goalie Bailey Lawton in the first half with a penalty kick, though Lawton’s 19 saves had more in common with dodgeball than soccer with a variety of deflections.

“She played huge second half, came alive. I’m proud of that kid, some amazing saves,” Cox said.

Cox noted the entire roster keeps showing progress as players new and old adjust to his coaching style.

“It’s a building process,” he said.

MCHS girls, 1-5 on the season, will host Colorado Rocky Mountain School at 4 p.m. Thursday.