Moffat County-Meeker match-up heralds football return to Northwest Colorado

The feeling of Friday night lights was palpable in the confines of Meeker High School’s Starbuck Stadium as two nearby squads who haven’t faced each other on the varsity level in years squared off to begin a heavily anticipated football season.

Moffat County High School’s first game was a tough test of wills against the Meeker Cowboys, one in which the Bulldogs took a 36-14 defeat.However, it wasn’t without plenty to be proud of for the blue and white.

Three plays after the opening kickoff, the first MoCo gridiron highlight of the season was official when senior Caleb Frink snatched an interception that he nearly ran all the way back to the end zone, stopped short at the Cowboy 6-yard line.

As the Bulldog offense took over, Frink took the hike in a wildcat formation, pounding his way forward to get the touchdown.

“It was pretty to get that right off the bat,” Frink said with a smile after the game.

Craig Press will have a larger recap of the game.