Moffat County Ice Arena opens for season, Craig Youth Hockey Association seeks players

Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park recently announced it is open for the season beginning this week.

Among the features of the 600 S. Ranney St. arena are public skating, stick and puck sessions, and curling.

Skating will be open weekly from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-7 p.m. Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Stick and puck will be open for recreational hockey players from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, followed the by curling sessions from 6:30-8 p.m.

Admission is $6 per person for skating, $7 for stick and puck, and $12 for curling. Skate rental is $4.

Pricing and hours are subject to change. For more, call 970-824-3011.

Youth hockey begins

Craig Youth Hockey Association also announced this week that it will start practices for most teams, and the organization is seeking interested athletes.

Teams include the combined Bantam/Midget team for ages 18 and under, the 12U Peewees, and 10U Squirts, all of which will start practices immediately.

The Mites team for ages 8 and younger will start practices in November.

CYHA will host a free skating event and hockey gear swap all day Saturday, Oct. 22, at the ice rink leading up to an 18U game against Greeley at 5:30 p.m. Moffat County players will also compete at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 as part of a series.

CYHA will also host additional sessions for newer players, including skating tutorials and introductory hockey lessons starting at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

Rocky Mountain Hockey Schools will also offer sessions Nov. 1, 2 and 3, which will be $50 for CYHA members or $100 for non-members.

For rates, practice times and additional information, call 970-629-2057 or visit craigyouthhockey.com .