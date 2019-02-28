Moffat County hosting parent meeting for spring sports
February 28, 2019
Moffat County High School will host an upcoming parent meeting for athletes in all school-sponsored spring sports.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 in the library at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.
Bulldogs’ spring sports include girls soccer, boys swimming, girls golf, baseball, and track and field. Practices are already underway, with game events starting as early as March 8.
For more information, call 970-824-7036.
