Moffat County High School football holding ‘Ladies Night’
The Moffat County High School football team will hold a “Ladies Night“ event Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Wear your favorite shorts or sweats and join our football players for some fun and experience the drills and skills that help make our team competitive,” a flier reads.
The flier indicates all ladies in the community who support the Bulldogs are welcome.
