Moffat County grad Caleb Frink weighs in on being part of Colorado School of Mines’ historic football season

Colorado School of Mines football player Caleb Frink is shown with supporters during the NCAA Division II National Finals on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in McKinney, Texas. Frink is a 2021 Moffat County graduate who has been on the Orediggers roster for two seasons.

Courtesy Photo

For Colorado college football fans, seeing Colorado School of Mines make it to a national title game this December was quite the thrill, and Moffat County graduate Caleb Frink was in the thick of it.

Though he didn’t record any statistics this fall, the former Bulldog is ready to make the most of coming seasons as he looks to come off the bench. And Frink was part of the historic season for Colorado School of Mines, which recently completed a 13-3 record that concluded at the NCAA Division II National Finals.

This season, the Orediggers went undefeated in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and won the conference title for the fourth consecutive year. They secured four playoff victories before a 41-14 loss to Ferris State University of Big Rapids, Michigan.

The Dec. 17 game was played in McKinney, Texas, which Frink said added to the already electric atmosphere, as that high school venue dwarfed his home arena in Golden.

“It was bigger than our stadium for sure,” he said. “Ours holds close to 6,000 or so, and this place held 12,000 or so.”

Adding to the fervor was the announcement the night before the title game that Orediggers starting quarterback John Matocha had won the Harlon Hill, Division II football’s MVP equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

“Seeing him get that and the whole team rally around him was really great,” Frink said.

Still, the defeat was disheartening.

“Going into that game, the team was as prepared as we could have been. The day of, we just didn’t play our best game,” Frink said. “In my time here, we’ve never lost a game by more than 6, and so having a game like that was a little bit of a wake-up moment. It’s the national championship game, so it’s do or die.”

Frink was on the sidelines for the second year in a row. As a freshman in 2021, he wasn’t expecting to play and had a redshirt status during a year in which his squad went to the national semifinals. As a sophomore, he stayed that way.

“I redshirted again this year because we haven’t lost anybody in my position,” he said. “I got injured early in the season, so it was harder for me to outperform those guys. They thought about putting me in at the end of games, but with D-II redshirt rules, it’s different than D-I. As soon as you step on the field, they can’t call it a redshirt anymore.”

Although redshirt athletes don’t take the field, they are an integral part of practices, particularly in scouting opponents and getting starters prepared. Though he played at the high school level as a running back and safety, Frink is firmly a defensive player in college, as he’s now been moved to cornerback.

“Playing corner, you’ve got to rely a lot more on your technique because, at the end of the day, it’s just you and the guy you’re lined up against,” Frink said. “Either you guard him and do your job, or let the ball get over the top and score.”

The Orediggers offensive talent only strengthens defenders, he added.

Former Moffat County High School athlete Caleb Frink evades a tackle on his way to a touchdown against Resurrection Christian.

Andy Bockelman/For Craig Press

“I’m going up against two All-American receivers every day,” he said. “Both had over 1,000 yards and were big parts of our team. Going up against those guys just makes me better.”

Frink played one season at Moffat County, moving in his senior year to Craig from Parachute, but it was a big one. In a shortened 2020 schedule, he led the team in touchdowns and rushing yards — including a memorable 99-yard TD run — as the Bulldogs won a Class 2A West League title. He was among six on the team to be named CHSAA All-State and the lone MoCo player to earn first-team status.

As the valedictorian for the Class of 2021 and a Dude Dent Memorial Award recipient, he was equally proficient in the classroom. As a mechanical engineering major, Frink is now balancing the academic workload with the physical demands of college sports.

“Golden’s a cool little spot,” he said. “I didn’t even know it going into it, but they’re a school that’s just dominant at the Division II level across all sports. The school is a spot you can go get a great education and play for some of the top teams in the nation. It’s a hard place to be for academics in the first place, and football doesn’t make it any easier, but it’s definitely a manageable thing to work through day to day.”

Frink credited defensive backs coach Anthony Makransky with getting the best out of him and his colleagues in the position. He also noted that first-year School of Mines head coach Brandon Moore has been a solid leader.

“He’s one of those guys who’s really for the players and can get after it when the time comes and get us fired up and ready to go,” Frink said.

Frink is already looking forward to offseason training before the 2023 season, during which he’s planning to make his mark on the roster. Though the inter-team competition will only intensify with returning players — and possibly with new recruits — Frink expects that will drive the Colorado School of Mines to get back to the national level.

“We’ve been there and played in that game now, and I think that the goal with everybody on the team, especially on the staff, is that we want that natty,” he said.