Moffat County golfers round out season 10th at regional tournament

A swift schedule came to a close Tuesday for the Moffat County High School girls golf team at the 3A Region 4 Tournament.

Lady Bulldogs placed 10th of 12 teams, shooting a 375 at Rifle Creek Golf Course.

Jaci McDiffett led the day for Moffat County, scoring 118 and tying for 28th in the field of 47.

McDiffett’s performance on the links saw her shoot 59 on both the front and back nine of the par 72 course.

Hali Reyes followed, placing 34th with a 125, experiencing early trouble by shooting an 11 on the 17th hole after teeing off from 14, recovering on the front nine to score a 59.

Leah Jackson and Caitlen Krause tied for 37th at 132, Jackson going 61 and 71 on the front and back and Krause 59/73.

MCHS girls had much of their season condensed, including their home tournament May 1 canceled due to weather.

Junior varsity players also had a chance to shine during April 20’s Western Slope JV Championship at Chipeta Golf Course a par 59 venue for the group, most of whom were shooting their first tourney.

Madie Weber shot 107, placing 21st, Ellina Jones 111 for 26th, Alyssa Chavez 28th at 113 and Guro Lian 38th at 128, the team placing sixth.

The regional event was the end of the road for this season, said coach Joe Padon, and though there the final tourney was more of an uphill battle than expected — largely due to the tricky terrain at Rifle Creek — it’s been a good introduction for him to a number of players who will be returning next year apart from senior McDiffett and exchange student Lian.

“No state qualifiers for us, but it’s been a fun year,” he said.